Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Wednesday, 24 June attended the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.The defence minister is on a three-day visit to Russia and arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, 23 June.Rajnath Won't Meet Chinese Counterpart in Russia, Clarifies India"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," the defence minister tweeted."Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me," he further added.The parade, which is normally held on on 9 May every year and is one of the most important secular holidays in Russia, was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.India is participating in the Parade along with contingents of 11 other countries, China included.After his arrival in Moscow on Tuesday, the defence minister said that he can say with confidence that "the traditional relationship between India and Russia remain strong".He also pointed out that this was the "first foreign visit from India of an official delegation during the COVID pandemic", adding that this was a sign of the "special friendship" between the two countries. "Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels," he further said.Singh also held a meeting with Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Mr Yury Borisov, and termed it "very positive and productive".