DDMA May Revoke Mask Fine, De-Scale COVID Staff, Equipment at Delhi Hospitals

In the Thursday meeting, it was decided to enhance the surveillance of ILI-SARI cases to detect any early warnings, said sources present in the meeting.

They said that there was also a consensus on bringing up the percentage of precautionary dose of vaccination that currently stands at 24, to at least 40 to 50 percent.

"Deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals will be scaled down in a calibrated and phased manner and health department will prepare an action plan," said a source.

There was also an emphasis on analysing the genome sequencing data to detect any surge in cases or new variant, with the expert members also stressing that there is no need to let the guard down.