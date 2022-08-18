'Can Affect Ties': Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev's Comments on Biden, COVID Vaccines

Senior advocate PV Kapur, who was representing Ramdev, said that they had come up with a draft that addresses the concerns of the doctors. However, Sibal said that the draft was misleading.

He argued that Patanjali's website still states that Coronil is a treatment for COVID-19 and is backed by research.

“If they have to come clean and want to fairly withdraw what they have done, they need to do two things. They have to not only inform about the limited nature in which it can be used but also positively inform what it can’t be used for. They have to say it is not a cure, medicine or treatment. We have to tell the public that. Because at the moment they have been told a very different thing,” he said, as per Bar and Bench.