India-Bhutan Border Gates to Reopen on 23 September After Two Years of COVID-19

He urged Indian tourists to visit different places in Bhutan after entering the country through the Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar gates.

"Earlier, we only issued entry permits through Phuentsholing and Paro but now we have added three additional entry gates for tourists," he said.

A Substantial Development Fund (SDF) will be charged for improving services and infrastructure, besides environmental conservation, he said. The Bhutan government has planned eco-tourism, bird-watching and other packages for visitors.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been chalked out to facilitate seamless movement of travellers. He said visitors who intend to halt the night and travel beyond the designated points will be charged Rs 1,200.

The official appealed to the tourists to bring their voter ID cards and other relevant documents while visiting the Himalayan country. Besides BTC officials, the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri district were also present at the meeting held at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar.