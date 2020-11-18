Need Robust Testing, Say Experts as COVID Tests Fall in Mumbai

Pointing out the likely reason for this trend, Dr Om Srivastava, who is the Director for infectious diseases at Jaslok Hospital, said, “A lot of times during these festivities, it (testing) becomes less because there’s a mindset where people think, ‘We’ll do it after these 3 or 4 days’. That also contributes towards the mindset that, 'Look, it’s a common cold, it will go away’. There’s a combination of factors why people don’t get tested during festivities but that is not a very good idea.”

Dr Srivastava added that the city needs a very robust testing system now more than ever. The number of Mumbaikars opting to undergoing COVID tests usually drops by about 20-25 percent every weekend, but could the recent significant drop be written off as a one-time occurrence? A result of the festive season? Dr Deepak Baid, President for the Association of Medical Consultancy in Mumbai is not so sure.