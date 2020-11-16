FAQs: Places of Worship Reopen in Maha, Here Are the Rules

After almost 8 months of hiatus, religious places of worship in Maharashtra finally reopened Monday, 16 November. But much has changed since earlier this year as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and the government is not willing to take a chance.

On 14 November, the Shiv Sena-led state government laid down a series of guidelines that devotees and temple authorities need to follow in order to ensure safety is maintained. Apart from clearly mentioning that only religious places outside of containment zones are allowed to open, here’s a look at a few more SOPs that have been mandated.