India’s Daily COVID Cases Fall Below 30,000-Mark; 449 New Deaths
Tuesday’s spike was the lowest in more than four months.
India on Tuesday, 17 November, reported 29,163 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 88,74,290. The death toll increased by 449 to 1,30,519.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,53,401 active cases across the country, while 82,90,370 patients have been discharged.
A total of 12,65,42,907 samples have been tested for COVID19 up to 16 November, of which, 8,44,382 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said,
Tuesday’s spike was the lowest in more than four months. The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.53 lakh now.
Globally, over 54.9 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 13,26,000.
With over 11 million infections, the US is the worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases. It has also recorded the highest number of fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.
