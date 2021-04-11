Amid COVID-19 Case Surge, Telangana Villages Impose Self-Lockdown 

Since Adilabad district borders Maharashtra, which has been recording around 60,000 cases per day, authorities are maintaining vigil.

The trend of self-imposed lockdowns has been noticed in the districts of Jagtial and Jayashankar Bhupalapally. The gram panchayat of Sirpur village in Mallapur mandal, Jagtial, reportedly self-declared a lockdown till 15 April after 27 people tested positive for the virus in a single day. Similarly, the villages of Garmillapalle and Edapally have imposed a lockdown after several people contracted the virus as a result of a super-spreader event. In Edapally, 49 people tested positive for the virus when they reportedly participated in a jathara (carnival). Edapally is located near the Maharashtra border and many of them are believed to have participated in the religious gathering.

In view of the rising cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued directions to medical authorities to set up testing centres in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhongir, Jangaon and Vikarabad districts. Hospitals in districts bordering Maharashtra have been fully equipped to handle the crisis.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the state has recorded 2,909 COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Presently, the state has 17,791 active cases.