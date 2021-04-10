It’s Official: YS Sharmila to Launch Party in Telangana on 8 July

Officially announcing her entry into politics, late Chief Minister YS Rajasekara Reddy’s (YSR) daughter, YS Sharmila on Friday, 9 April, announced that she will be launching her own party in Telangana on 8 July 2021.

The announcement was made during the ‘Sankalpa Sabha’ in Khammam, Telangana.

While Jagan Mohan Reddy stayed away from the meeting, Sharmila’s mother Vijayamma participated in it. Terming the rule of YSR as a golden period, she sought the blessings of YSR supporters to support Sharmila in her political journey. Contrary to speculations that neither Jagan or Vijayamma approved of entry into politics in Telangana, Vijayamma said, “I was very happy when she said that she was going to launch her own party.”