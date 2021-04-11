COVID-19: India Sees Over 1,52,000 Cases, Highest 24-Hr Spike Yet
India on Sunday, 11 April, reported 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,33,58,805. The death toll increased by 839 to 1,69,275.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
- Amid worrying surge, 4-day mass vaccination ‘Tika Utsav’ begins today even as several states face vaccine shortage
- Fresh curbs have been announced in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra
Remove Age Restriction on Vaccination: Kejriwal
Stating that more than 65 percent of patients in the national capital are below 45 years of age, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to remove age restrictions on vaccine.
“I have requested Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine. Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65 percent of patients in Delhi are below 45 years of age,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Not in Favour of Lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while his government is not in favor of lockdown, it will depend on the availability of hospital beds in the national capital.
"We don't want to impose a lockdown but we have issued fresh curbs to battle the surge. Seek hospitalisation only if you have severe symptoms. Else, opt for home isolation": Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
India Reports Biggest One-Day Spike on 11 April
Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra
Weekend lockdown, imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, underway in Maharashtra.
