Dry Run for COVID Vaccine in 2 Punjab Districts on 28, 29 December

The central government has selected four states, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab, to conduct a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccine. The first dry run will be conducted in Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts of Punjab, on 28 and 29 December.

Five sites have been identified in each district. The dry run will assess ‘operational feasibility of using Co-Win application’ and to identify challenges before the vaccine rollouts, reported news agency ANI. Co-WIN is a mobile application which will virtually monitor the vaccination process.