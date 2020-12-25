With 23,067 New Cases, India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 1.01 Crore

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 3 lakh now.

Globally, over 79.3 million coronavirus cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at more than 17,41,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases as well as the death toll. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the fatalities.