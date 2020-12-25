Indigenous COVID Vaccine Covaxin Has Drawn Global Attention: ICMR
ICMR tweeted, “Encouraging Phase I/II trial results have paved the path for Phase III Clinical Trials in India”
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put out a tweet on Thursday night, 24 December, that Bharat Biotech’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has drawn global attention, and has sparked the interest of medical journal Lancet, that may publish trial results.
ICMR said, "Encouraging Phase I and Phase II COVAXIN trial results have paved the path for Phase III Clinical Trial in India, which is currently ongoing at 22 sites."
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is a COVAXIN Phase III clinical trial site. After the successful completion of Phase I and II trials (safety and immunogenicity), they invited volunteers on Thursday to be part of the Phase III trials, reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
