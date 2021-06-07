Covaxin Only for the 18-44 Age Group Taking 2nd Dose: Delhi Govt

All private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID vaccination centres with Covaxin have been directed by the Delhi government to vaccinate only those in the 18-44 age group who are due for their second Covaxin dose, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi government’s Covaxin stocks have run out. At private hospitals, the vaccine is not easily available for those trying to get their first Covaxin jab.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court had asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to work out a strategy for administering Covaxin within the ideal time frame, to ensure that people who are due to get their second shot get fully vaccinated.