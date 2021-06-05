Can Bharat Biotech Deliver the Covaxin Doses It Promised?

On 15 May, amid mounting criticism of its vaccine policy, the Government of India presented some optimistic projections. According to those projections, the country would have 216 crore vaccines by the end of 2021, enough to vaccinate its entire population.

Among those projections was a heavy dependence on two vaccines that have been approved for emergency use in India - Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

They said between August and December 2021, Bharat Biotech would produce 55 crore doses of Covaxin. To achieve that goal, Bharat Biotech would have to produce 11-12 crore vaccines a month, a projection the GOI said Bharat Biotech will be able to achieve as soon as July. But it gave no breakup of how they will achieve their targets.

By the GOI's own admission in this Affidavit to the Supreme Court dated 9 May, the company was producing Covaxin at the capacity of only 1 crore doses a month, and will take another 8-10 months to scale up to 11 crore doses a month.