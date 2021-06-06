At 0.5%, Delhi Records Lowest COVID Positivity Rate in 3 Months

The positivity rate has also dropped to 0.5 percent, which is the lowest since 9 March.

A medic collects samples for COVID-19 testing in New Delhi. Image used for representational purposes.
Delhi reported 381 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 6 June – a three month low since cases began to spike in March, at the start of the second wave.

The positivity rate has also dropped to 0.5 percent, which is the lowest since 9 March when Delhi’s positivity rate was at 0.48 percent.

As the capital is looking to unlock some of its restrictions after weeks of a lockdown, the recovery rate in the capital is currently at 97.86 percent as 1,189 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

As on 6 June, there are 5,889 active cases of coronavirus in the capital and the total death count stands at 24,591.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allowed shops in markets and malls to be open from 7 June on an odd-even basis. All shops can be operational till 8 pm.

Delhi Metro services will also be resumed with 50 percent capacity from Monday.

However, gymnasiums, swimming pools, water parks, salons, educational institutions, cinema halls, and weekly markets will continue to remain shut.

Recently, in a press conference held on 5 June, CM Kejriwal also said that preparations are underway to face a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

(With inputs from agencies)

