Coronavirus Isn’t Going Anywhere, How Do We Learn to Live With It?

Further, the nature of the virus along with the multiple COVID waves in different states are proof that we can never be too cautious. Delhi has seen three COVID waves, with numbers rising to nearly 10,000 a day, while Maharashtra and Kerala, for instance, are currently dealing with a spike in their active cases after experiencing slumps in the past.

“The cause for concern never went away,” Dr Swapneil Parikh, an internal medicine specialist in Mumbai and author of ‘The Coronavirus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic’ said while speaking of Maharashtra. “We’ve seen how the tightening and relaxing of restrictions has lead to multiple peaks in other countries already, and this is to be expected.”

Looking at the bigger picture, however, India’s number of new cases has been on a steady decline since the middle of September. The daily numbers estimates have come down from over 98,000 to between 10,000 and 13,000 now. But there has been a stagnation in this decline because of the numbers reported in Kerala and Maharashtra, accounting for almost 70 percent of all the cases in the country, reported The Indian Express.

In addition, the number of cases being recorded of the South African and the UK variant is also concerning. In theory, it is possible that the entry of these variants could be behind the rising numbers in specific regions, but this can only be confirmed by genome sequencing.