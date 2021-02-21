Live
Latest News: India reports 14,264 new Covid-19 cases, 90 deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports 14,264 New COVID Cases
According to the Health Ministry, India reported 14,264 new cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in India has reached 1,09,91,651 with a death toll of 1,56,302.
PM Modi To Address BJP's National Functionaries in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP's national functionaries in Delhi on Sunday, February 21. These national official-bearers were appointed last year after JP Nadda took over as party president.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Feb 2021, 8:49 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!