Lockdown in Amravati: What’s the SOP as COVID Cases Spike in Maha?

Maharashtra has been recording over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, with the state touching almost 7,000 cases on Sunday, 21 February. While a strict seven-day shutdown has been put in place in the Amravati district, the government has warned people to follow COVID-19 protocols or witness another lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily cases is a fresh wave of infections.

What are the new rules? What’s allowed in Amravati? Here’s all you need to know.