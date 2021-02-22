Lockdown in Amravati: What’s the SOP as COVID Cases Spike in Maha?
What’s allowed in Amravati during lockdown? What about other parts of the state? Here’s all you need to know.
Maharashtra has been recording over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, with the state touching almost 7,000 cases on Sunday, 21 February. While a strict seven-day shutdown has been put in place in the Amravati district, the government has warned people to follow COVID-19 protocols or witness another lockdown in the state.
In a video address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily cases is a fresh wave of infections.
What are the new rules? What’s allowed in Amravati? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the fresh restrictions imposed in Maharashtra?
Religious celebrations, social gatherings, political rallies, and protests will be prohibited across Maharashtra from Monday, 22 February, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.
The Maharashtra government has appealed to the private sector to allow ‘work from home’ or have staggered work timings to avoid overcrowding.
- Amravati: One week lockdown, starting Monday, 22 February, from 8 pm
- Yavatmal: Ban on assembly of more than five people with immediate effect till 28 February
- Pune: 11 pm to 5 am night curfew, starting 22 February
- Nashik: 11 pm to 5 am night curfew, starting 22 February.
- Pandharpur: 24 hour curfew on 22 February.
What’s allowed during the one-week lockdown in Amravati?
- The government said only essential services will be allowed to function during the strict seven-day lockdown
- These services will remain open only from 8 am to 3 pm
- Schools and colleges, which had reopened earlier, will be shut
- Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will also remain closed
- Hotels and restaurants will only sell parcels
- Industries that were given permissions will continue working
Is there a lockdown in Pune?
No, there is no lockdown in Pune as of now. However, schools and colleges in and around the district have been shut down. The government has said that a decision will be taken after due monitoring in the next one week.
I live in Maharashtra. What precautions should I take?
- Wear masks every time you step out of your home
- Maintain physical distancing
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and then sanitise with alcohol-based sanitiser
Will there be a complete lockdown in Maharashtra?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that a lockdown will be imposed in the state if people don't follow COVID guidelines strictly.
“Do we need a lockdown? If you behave responsibly, we will know in the next eight days. Those who don’t want a lockdown, will wear a mask. Those who want a lockdown, will not wear one. So wear a mask and say ‘No’ to the lockdown.”Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.