British Prince William Had Tested COVID-19 +ive in April: Report

William reportedly said that he did not make the news public as he did not want to worry anyone.

British Prince William was reportedly infected with COVID-19 in April, around the same time when his father Prince Charles too had contracted the virus.

According to The Sun newspaper, William reportedly told an ‘observer’ at an engagement that he did not make the news public as he did not want to worry anyone.

“There were important things going on,” he had reportedly told an observer at an engagement.

The Sun also reported that William was “hit pretty hard by the virus” and was struggling to breathe. However, he was treated by palace doctors, while in isolation at his family home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Even though Prince William’s office has reportedly not officially commented on the news and The Sun is notorious for cooking stuff up, the BBC also confirmed it.

