Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

According to UK media reports, it is not known how close the royal aide in question had been to the Queen but every member of Royal Household staff the person came into contact with has since been placed under self-isolation.

“The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. But the palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it's not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage,” The Sun quoted a royal source as saying.

The aide, who has not been named, is believed to have taken ill and tested positive for the deadly virus earlier last week.