No, Kanika Kapoor Did Not Infect Prince Charles With COVID-19
CLAIM
As the news of Prince Charles being tested positive for COVID-19 hit the headlines, his images with Kanika Kapoor started doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that the singer infected the 71-year-old British Royal with the virus.
The Bollywood singer, who is currently undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, faced massive criticism for allegedly hiding her travel history after her return from the United Kingdom.
TRUE OR FALSE?
False.
Contrary to the claim, the viral image is not recent but from 2015, when the singer attended the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’, hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
WHAT WE FOUND
A Google keyword search using the terms “Kanika Kapoor meets Prince Charles” led us to several news reports from the year 2015.
According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, dated 6 July 2015, “Singer Kanika Kapoor attended the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants’ hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.”
Another report by Times Of India corroborated the details.
Hence, an old image of Kapoor meeting Prince Charles is being circulated to falsely imply that the singer infected him with coronavirus.
