No, Kanika Kapoor Did Not Infect Prince Charles With COVID-19

As the news of Prince Charles being tested positive for COVID-19 hit the headlines, his images with Kanika Kapoor started doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that the singer infected the 71-year-old British Royal with the virus.

The Bollywood singer, who is currently undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, faced massive criticism for allegedly hiding her travel history after her return from the United Kingdom.