What Is Global Shield? No, Don’t Think Avengers, It’s a Climate Disaster Scheme

A new plan emerged during the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) regarding the climate finance. Dubbed as 'Global Shield', it was initally proposed by the Group of 7 countries (G7) and it's purpose is to provide funding to countries that have been severely affected by climate disasters.

The plan was launched on Monday, 14 November, and has been received with mixed reactions from parties present at the UN summit and climate activists and scientists globally.

While many are seeing it as a step in the right direction, several parties feel that it is a distraction from the main issue — climate finance, especially vis-à-vis Loss and Damage.