COP27 | Doomsday Might Just Arrive in 9 Years: Here’s How

Another report warning of a disastrous future, released by the Global Carbon Project, has stated that global carbon emissions in 2022 are reaching record high levels with emissions at 40.6 billion tons - HIGHEST EVER.

Warning: If emissions continue at the same rate, there is a 50 percent chance that global temperatures will cross the 1.5°C limit in nine years, resulting in the most dangerous and irreversible effects of climate change.

Why is 1.5°C a tipping point: The global temperatures are already at 1.1°C above the post-industrial revolution levels and we are struggling to keep it from rising. The goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement was to keep global temperatures well below 2, preferably to 1.5°C.