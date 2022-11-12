COP27: More Funding for Fertilisers as Reforms for Food Security Take a Backseat
Amid high hopes from the 27th Climate Conference of Parties (COP27) to deal with issues revolving around food and agriculture, which are responsible for one-third of global emissions, it seems that the fundamental reforms needed to achieve global food security might still be sidelined on ‘Adaptation and Agriculture Day’.
Why is the day significant: On Monday, an open letter signed by groups representing 350 million small-scale food producers was published, calling for governments to increase support for adaptation and support a shift to more diverse methods of farming that is less reliant on chemical fertilisers.
Here is what is expected from 'Agriculture and Adaptation Day':
Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C):
The United States-United Arab Emirates (US-UAE) initiative that aims to increase investment in climate smart agriculture is expected to get more funding pledges.
Egypt will also launch its COP27 Fast Mitigation Sprint Initiative which will try to follow a similar model.
Global Fertiliser Challenge:
The Challenge is an initiative by the US to raise $100 million in order to strengthen food security and reduce agriculture emissions by advancing fertiliser efficiency and alternatives.
However, experts have warned that such fertilisers are increasingly expensive and cause more pollution.
In fact, earlier this week the European Commission Fertiliser plan ignored pleas from scientists to cut consumption and handed over money to fertiliser companies to boost their production.
Food and 1.5°C:
Agri-food companies released their plans to cut emissions in line with the 1.5°C limit on Tuesday.
While ending deforestation in supply chains is key, several NGOs have said that their plans actually pushed back targets to end deforestation.
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization also announced plans to produce a roadmap for bringing the agriculture sector in line with 1.5°C by COP28.
