COP27: More Funding for Fertilisers as Reforms for Food Security Take a Backseat

Amid high hopes from the 27th Climate Conference of Parties (COP27) to deal with issues revolving around food and agriculture, which are responsible for one-third of global emissions, it seems that the fundamental reforms needed to achieve global food security might still be sidelined on ‘Adaptation and Agriculture Day’.

Why is the day significant: On Monday, an open letter signed by groups representing 350 million small-scale food producers was published, calling for governments to increase support for adaptation and support a shift to more diverse methods of farming that is less reliant on chemical fertilisers.