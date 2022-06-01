Air Quality of Delhi in May This Year Was Poorest in the Past 3 Years: CPCB Data
Experts said that the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month might be the reason for the poor air quality.
The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi in May this year was the poorest compared to the corresponding figure in the last three years, as per data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)
Experts said that the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month might be the reason for the poor air quality. As per India Meteorological Department, the national capital received only 1.4 mm of rain from 1 May to 20 May.
The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 212 this year, while the figure was 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020. While 21 days of "poor" air quality were recorded this year, the years 2021 and 2020 had respectively seen only three and two days of "poor" air quality.
Meanwhile, the days having "satisfactory" air quality also came down to one this year. It was six in 2021 and four in 2020. Similarly, the "moderate" air quality days also plummeted to 9, down from 22 last year.
According to the CPCB, Air Quality Index (AQI) is used for communicating air quality status with general public in an easy-to-understand language. It translates complex air pollutants data into a single number, nomenclature, and colour-coded range.
There are six AQI categories – Good (0 to 50), Satisfactory (51-100) Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe or Hazardous (401-500).
They are determined by the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their impact on health.
(With inputs from PTI.)
