Clash Ensues Between ABVP & SFI at Delhi's Ramjas College, Students Injured

A brawl broke out between two groups of students of Ramjas college at the University of Delhi over a caste-based slogan, on Tuesday, 31 May.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the altercation took place after a group of students affiliated to the Student’s Federation of India (SFI) edited a caste-based slogan painted on a wall by supporters of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).