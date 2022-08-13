Funny, Angry, Emotional: Various Moods of Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha Speaker

As Venkaiah Naidu's five-year tenure comes to an end, we take a look at the different moments when former chairperson left the Parliament in awe.
Asking Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva if Congress' Anand Sharma returns his pen that he borrows from Siva everyday, Naidu narrated a funny anecdote from his early days in legislature, when he was an MLA in Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The exchange took place on 31 March 2022.
While trying to control the ruckus in Parliament on 22 November 2019, Naidu had a witty take on the MPs shouting and raising slogans in the house.
On 23 March 2020, when Rajya Sabha was bidding farewell to its retiring members, then chairperson Venkaiah Naidu extended his praises to the MPs who he admired.
In his farewell remarks to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's AK Selvaraj, Naidu said, "Selvaraj is one member who comes regularly to the house, comes prepared, adheres to the rules and makes silent, good contribution."
Similarly, he said kind words about veteran Congress MP Motilal Vohra. "Even at this age, being present in the house everyday, coming with research, speaking as per the rules, is not a small thing. I have somehow special liking for Motilal Vohra Ji," said Naidu.
Denouncing the parliamentary practice where MPs say "I beg to place on the table...," Naidu suggested, "Ministers and other members who want to table any papers, I have a suggestion for them. This is not an order. Don't use the word 'beg' while speaking. Say I 'raise' to place on the table of the house. We live in an independent India so no one has to beg for anything."
While congratulating outgoing Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu on 8 August, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, referred to how a person remembers their first experiences in life. After listening patiently, Naidu teased Chadha about his 'pehla pyaar' remark.
After listening to Chadha patiently, Venkaiah Naidu playfully picked up on his ‘pehla pyaar’ remark and asked him, “Raghav, you only fall in love once, right? Not twice or thrice, right?” This funny remark made the Upper House burst into laughter.
Naidu's five-year term was completed on 10 August. Jagdeep Dhankar has succeeded him as vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
