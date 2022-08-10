Outgoing VP Venkaiah Naidu's Lesson on 'Pehla Pyaar' to AAP MP Raghav Chadha

Video Producer: Shohini Bose & Mamta Yadav

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, while congratulating outgoing Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu on 8 August, referred to how a person remembers their first experiences in life. After listening patiently, Naidu teased Chadha about his 'pehla pyaar' remark.

Known for this witty one-liners, Naidu's funny exchange with Chadha made the Upper House burst into laughter.