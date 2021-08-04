Six TMC MPs Suspended From RS for the Day Over 'Grossly Disorderly' Conduct

Six MPs from Trinamool Congress (TMC) were on Wednesday, 4 August, asked to withdraw from the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha for the day under Rule 255, for their "grossly disorderly" conduct in the House.

The six MPs are Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

According to a report by The Telegraph, leaders of the Opposition were demanding a discussion on the Pegasus Project reports.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had initially asked the MPs to return to their seats. He then threatened to invoke Rule 255 against those holding placards. When they refused to return to their seats, Naidu ordered that those "disobeying the chair and raising placards shall leave the House under Rule 255," reported NDTV.