Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; Naidu Expresses Anguish Over Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha was on Wednesday, 11 August, adjourned sine die.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
The Lok Sabha was on Wednesday, 11 August, adjourned sine die, two days ahead of schedule.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament was scheduled to go on till 13 August.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition uproar over various issues.
Earlier, as the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha began, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu became emotional and expressed his "deep anguish" over the ruckus created in the House on Tuesday.
"All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables," Naidu said, according to news agency ANI.
“As the Chairman of the House, I am scared to visualise the implications and consequences of such competitive acts of sacrilege in our Temple of Democracy,” he noted on Wednesday.
He added that he had been unable to sleep during the intervening night while he “struggled to find the provocation or reason for forcing this august House to hit such a low”, reported The Times of India.
The government is reportedly mulling action against members of the House who on Tuesday climbed atop tables and created ruckus over a decision to allow a short discussion on “agricultural problems and solution” instead of one on three farm Bills that they have been demanding.
(With inputs from The Times of India and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 11 Aug 2021,11:15 AM IST