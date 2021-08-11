Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die; Naidu Expresses Anguish Over Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

"All sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables," Naidu said, according to news agency ANI.

“As the Chairman of the House, I am scared to visualise the implications and consequences of such competitive acts of sacrilege in our Temple of Democracy,” he noted on Wednesday.

He added that he had been unable to sleep during the intervening night while he “struggled to find the provocation or reason for forcing this august House to hit such a low”, reported The Times of India.

The government is reportedly mulling action against members of the House who on Tuesday climbed atop tables and created ruckus over a decision to allow a short discussion on “agricultural problems and solution” instead of one on three farm Bills that they have been demanding.

(With inputs from The Times of India and ANI.)