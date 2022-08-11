Jagdeep Dhankhar To Be Sworn In as 14th Vice President of India Today

Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to take oath as the 14th Vice-President of India at around 11:45 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday, 11 August.

The oath of office will be administered to the former West Bengal Governor by President Droupadi Murmu.

Dhankhar began the day by paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. Taking to Twitter, the VP-elect said, "Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu."