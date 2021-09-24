Between Soviets and Taliban, How Panjshir Became a Land of Rebellion

In order to understand Panjshir's significance, we will have to go back to the days of Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.



1970s

Just over 100 km north of the capital Kabul, the geographically advantageous valley of Panjshir was a formidable base of operations for the anti-Soviet fighters or the mujahideen. The fight against the USSR in Panjshir, literally the valley of five lions, was led by guerrilla resistance built by the 'lion of Panjshir' – Ahmad Shah Massoud.

1990s

After the Soviets, when the Taliban took control of Kabul, Massoud formed the Northern Alliance, a broad coalition of anti-Taliban warlords. Their collective established control in northern Afghanistan, including Panjshir Valley and Badakhshan and Takhar provinces.