Who is Amrullah Saleh, the Self-Declared 'Caretaker President' of Afghanistan?

In the late 1990s – the years of the Taliban expansion in Afghanistan, Saleh joined the United Front, more popularly known as the Northern Alliance, which was organised in order to combat the Taliban's rising influence. He served as a member of the collective along with the likes of the former Defense Minister Ahmad Shah Massoud, and High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

In 1997, Saleh was appointed by Massoud as the head of the United Front's international liaison office at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where he worked with humanitarian groups and foreign intelligence agencies.

He went to the Cleary University in Michigan, USA, in 1999, to train in operations and tradecraft.