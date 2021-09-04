Resistance Forces Deny Reports of Panjshir Falling to the Taliban
Fighting has been underway between the Taliban fighters and the resistance forces in the Panjshir province for days.
Reports quoting Taliban sources have claimed that the Panjshir valley fell to the militant group amid resistance.
While the claims went viral on social media, resistance leaders Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have denied the reports, according to Reuters.
"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," Reuters quoted one Taliban commander as saying.
Massoud, however, said that the news is being circulated only in the Pakistan media to peddle lies. Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president of the country, who has now declared himself the caretaker president, said the resistance has so far not given up.
Fighting has been underway between the Taliban fighters and the resistance forces led by Massoud in the Panjshir province for days, and both sides have suffered heavy casualties, as per reports.
"Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate were attacked from some circles in Panjshir who bluff and say they will resist. The Mujahideen reacted to the attack and as a result the other side has suffered heavy casualties," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, as quoted by IANS on Thursday, 2 September.
However, leaders of the resistance were quoted by the news agency as saying that they "pushed back" and that the Taliban has also suffered heavy casualties.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
