Taliban Vandalise Tomb of 'Lion of Panjshir' Ahmad Shah Massoud

Days after the alleged fall of Panjashir, reports now say that the Taliban have bombed the tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud in the northeast Afghan valley.

Massoud, popularly known as "The Lion of Panjshir" is considered a national hero of Afghan resistance, who played an important role in defeating the Soviets in 1989.

The news of the destruction near the tomb came on the 20th anniversary of Massoud's death.