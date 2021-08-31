US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan, Ending 20-Year War

Twenty years after it invaded Afghanistan, the United States on Monday, 30 August, announced the completion of withdrawal of its forces from the country, leaving the war-torn nation in the clutches of militant organisation Taliban.

"The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul," the US Department of Defense said in a statement on Twitter.

The deadline for the withdrawal had been stipulated by President Joe Biden, in accordance with the Doha Agreement 2020 between the US and the Taliban.