Afghan Resistance Leader Ahmad Massoud Calls For 'National Uprising'
In his speech, Massoud urged Afghans to “rise up & resists against the imposition of servile and subjugated future."
Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan in an audio speech on Monday, 6 September, called for a “national uprising” against the Taliban.
In his speech, released by the NRF on Twitter, Massoud said: "Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country."
Massoud went out to urge Afghans to “rise up and resists against the imposition of servile and subjugated future of Afghanistan.”
The NRF leader also called out the international community in his speech for providing the Taliban with the opportunity to gain “political legitimacy and entitlement.”
“They were given the chance to show the world that they have reformed and are changed. Whereas, the Taliban have not only remained the same, but have grown more vicious, more cruel, more fundamentalist and more discriminatory than yesterday.”Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan
On Sunday, 5 September, two senior leaders of the NRF were killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Panjshir valley
Fahim Dashty, who was spokesperson of the NRF and General Abdul Wadud Zara, who was the nephew of NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, were killed in clashes with the Taliban, according to an NRF statement.
The NRF has been leading the resistance charge against the Taliban from the northeaster valley of Panjshir, which the insurgent group has reportedly “completely captured” on Monday. However, the NRF has denied this claim.
