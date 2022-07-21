Celebrations Across the Country as Droupadi Murmu Declared President of India
This comes after Murmu crossed the halfway mark and defeated the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
Celebrations broke out near Droupadi Murmu's home in Odisha's Rairangpur and across the country as she was declared the 15th President of India after the counting of votes on Thursday, 21 July.
This comes after she crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of voting. Throughout the day, Murmu had a comfortable lead over the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
After the third round, Murmu had 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,777 while Sinha had 1,058 votes valued at 2,61,06 votes.
A large number of people were seen dancing outside Murmu's residence as she became the first Scheduled Tribes person to be chosen for the post.
Further, 20,000 sweets were prepared in Murmu's hometown to celebrate her victory.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters of Murmu were also engaged in celebrations throughout the day in anticipation of her victory, as the counting of votes was merely considered a formality with the numbers heavily stacked in her favour.
