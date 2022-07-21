Celebrations Across the Country as Droupadi Murmu Declared President of India

Celebrations broke out near Droupadi Murmu's home in Odisha's Rairangpur and across the country as she was declared the 15th President of India after the counting of votes on Thursday, 21 July.

This comes after she crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of voting. Throughout the day, Murmu had a comfortable lead over the Opposition's joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

After the third round, Murmu had 2,161 votes valued at 5,77,777 while Sinha had 1,058 votes valued at 2,61,06 votes.