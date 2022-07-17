Chhattisgarh Court Acquits 121 Adivasis After 5 Years in a Maoist case

Following the attack, the police arrested 121 people and charged them under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in the prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, 25 (1) (1- b ) (a), 27 Arms Act 1959 Section 3, 5 Explosive Substances Act 1908 sections 8(1)(3)(5) of the CSPSA and sections 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police arrested 120 people from six villages – Burkapal, Gondapalli, Chintagufa , Talmetla, Koraigundum, and Tonguda – and, later on, a woman was also added as an accused.