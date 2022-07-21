From Rairangpur to Raisina: Droupadi Murmu's Journey to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Video Producer: Aparna Singh

In Odisha's Uparbeda, people still cook meals on firewood and draw water from community hand pumps. Electricity, too, is only a recent luxury.

Meanwhile, Droupadi Murmu, India’s 64-year-old president-elect, who hails from this village in Mayurbhanj district, has scripted history by becoming the first tribal woman elected to the top constitutional post.

She secured 2,824 first preference votes, valued at 6,76,803, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, who secured 1,877 first preference votes, valued at 3,80,177.

While some celebrate her win and others express apprehension over her becoming a symbolic tool in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), there’s no denying that she has had an illustrious journey.

From being a teacher to becoming a two-time MLA from Rairangpur and serving as the first woman governor of a state, here’s all you need to know about India's 15th President: