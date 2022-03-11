Wordle #265: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 11 March 2022

Wordle #265 for 11 March 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle is back again with another word on Friday, 11 March. This one could be a little tricky to guess for some players.
Wordle #265 word of the day is something that we often hear of and use, but guessing it may not be an easy task.
To help the players out, here are a few hints and clues to crack Wordle #265 word of the day.
However, if the players use these clues properly, the chances are that they will guess the word easily.
The hints that can help the players navigate their way through finding the answer for Wordle #265 are as follows:
The word for 11 March has only one vowel.
The word starts with the letter W.
The word ends with the letter H.
The word is a verb as well as a noun.
Some of you wear this object every day (bonus hint).
SPOILER ALERT! The players who wish to find Wordle #265 on their own are advised not to read further.
As a noun, it defines "a type of small clock that is usually worn around the wrist."
