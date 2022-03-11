Wordle #265: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 11 March 2022

Here are some hints and clues that may help players guess the word easily.
Published:

Wordle #265 for 11 March 2022.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wordle #265 for 11 March 2022.</p></div>

Wordle is back again with another word on Friday, 11 March. This one could be a little tricky to guess for some players.

After a comparatively easy word the previous day, on 10 March, Wordle has decided to put the players in a tough spot by giving them a rather difficult word.

Wordle #265 word of the day is something that we often hear of and use, but guessing it may not be an easy task.

Wordle offers the players six chances to crack its word of the day. If the players fail to guess the word within these turns, they don't get a score.
The online word puzzle game that is currently managed by The New York Times is often difficult to solve without hints or clues.

To help the players out, here are a few hints and clues to crack Wordle #265 word of the day.

Wordle #265 for 11 March: Clues

The Wordle word of the day for 11 March is both a noun and a verb. It comprises only one vowel, so it may be a little difficult to guess in the first few tries.
However, if the players use these clues properly, the chances are that they will guess the word easily.

Wordle #265: Hints

The hints that can help the players navigate their way through finding the answer for Wordle #265 are as follows:

  • The word for 11 March has only one vowel.

  • The word starts with the letter W.

  • The word ends with the letter H.

  • The word is a verb as well as a noun.

  • Some of you wear this object every day (bonus hint).

Wordle #265 for 11 March: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT! The players who wish to find Wordle #265 on their own are advised not to read further.

The Wordle #265 word of the day answer is 'WATCH'. It is a verb and a noun. As a verb, it means "to look at somebody or something for a time."

As a noun, it defines "a type of small clock that is usually worn around the wrist."

