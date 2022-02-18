Hate Waiting for a New Wordle Every Day? 10 Other Similar Games You Can Play
Wordle enthusiasts, prepare to waste your whole day with these games.
To say that Wordle has become an obsession among millennials and gen-z would be an understatement. The five-letter word guessing game is such a hit that it was bought by The New York Times from its original creator Josh Wardle.
I like to think that part of Wordle's appeal is that you can only do one word each day. It's because of this that people like me wait for 12 am every night, only to finish the Wordle in about 10 minutes and continue the long wait all over again until 12 am the next day.
When I first started out, I would even get frustrated if I finished the Wordle too soon or too easily. I was one of those people who couldn't help but feel like I wanted to play other games like this one too. And so, I tried to scour the internet for any other similar games, and boy, there were many. To make things easier for people like me, here's a list of equally fun games that you can play while you wait for the next Wordle.
1. Globle
Globle is a country guessing game where you enter names of different countries, and their colour changes to darker shades depending on how close they are to the country of the day.
What Wordle is for language nerds, Globle can be for geography nerds!
You can play it here.
2. Quordle
Is Wordle too simple for you? Try Quordle, where you can guess four different words at the same time. This is a real head-scratcher.
You can play Quordle here.
3. Nerdle
This one is for all the math enthusiasts. Here, players are required to guess a math equation that is 8 characters long. It's fun because sometimes they include multiple expressions in the same equation. For example, an equation might be 34x5=170, or sometimes it will be 11-7-2=5. This makes the game a lot more challenging.
Here's where you can play it.
4. Mathler
Another game for the math whiz in you, Mathler is different from Nerdle because it gives you the answer of the equation beforehand. You just have to find the expression or the left hand side of the equation. A bit easier in my opinion, but fun nonetheless!
Play it here.
5. Lewdle
This is exactly like Wordle, but with lewd words. If you think you can be profane enough, then this game will surely be fun for you. The content advisory on Lewdle's site also reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Ouch.
Play Lewdle here.
6. Wordle2
Are five letters getting too easy for you, even after the NYT takeover? Worlde2 is for you then. Users have to guess six letters in Wordle2 with the same number of tries, increasing the challenge a bit.
Play it here.
7. Crosswordle
A combination of Wordle and a regular crossword, this is where users guess two words at a time that are connected like in a crossword. While the game has only just begun, it might get fun over time as the challenge increases.
Play Crosswordle here.
8. Squabble
Squabble is Wordle's battle royale. You can log in with multiple friends to play the game together, and compete with each other to be the first one to crack the word. Here's where you can create a room to play Squabble.
9. Taylordle
This one is for all the Swifties. Taylordle's concept and rules are exactly like that of Wordle, but it is played using words related to Taylor Swift.
Play it here
10. Hogwartle
Of course there had to be a Harry Potter-related Wordle, and Hogwartle is it! The site also has features like Hogwarts Library and trivia around Harry Potter. Wordle was probably added to it after it caught on.
Play Hogwartle here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.