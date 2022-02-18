Hate Waiting for a New Wordle Every Day? 10 Other Similar Games You Can Play

To say that Wordle has become an obsession among millennials and gen-z would be an understatement. The five-letter word guessing game is such a hit that it was bought by The New York Times from its original creator Josh Wardle.

I like to think that part of Wordle's appeal is that you can only do one word each day. It's because of this that people like me wait for 12 am every night, only to finish the Wordle in about 10 minutes and continue the long wait all over again until 12 am the next day.

When I first started out, I would even get frustrated if I finished the Wordle too soon or too easily. I was one of those people who couldn't help but feel like I wanted to play other games like this one too. And so, I tried to scour the internet for any other similar games, and boy, there were many. To make things easier for people like me, here's a list of equally fun games that you can play while you wait for the next Wordle.