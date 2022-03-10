Wordle #264: Hints, Clue, and Answer for 10 March

Check out the hints and clues for the word of the day.
Published:

Wordle #264 answer for 10 March.

(Photo: The Quint)

Wordle, the New York Times-owned word puzzle game, has been the talk of the town for a while now. For the uninitiated, he's a brief description of the game.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word-puzzle game where you get six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player is to guessing the right word.

Players who are able to guess the correct word within six attempts get a Wordle score.

The game comes up with a new word every day. After a relatively easy-to-guess word on Wednesday, 9 March, Wordle #263, the word for Thursday, 10 March, seems a bit tricky.

However, we have combined some hints and clues that might help you guess the Wordle word of the day.

Wordle #264: Hints and Clues

  • The word of the day begins with the letter 'L'

  • It ends with the letter 'E'

  • It comprises two vowels, and as mentioned above, one of the vowels is 'E'

After a noun for Wordle #263, the game has yet again picked up a noun for Wordle #264. Follow the above-mentioned hints carefully to guess the right word.

Wordle #264: Answer for 10 March

If you still haven't been able to guess the correct five-letter word, then here's the solution for you. Wordle's answer for 10 March is 'LAPSE'.

Check this space regularly for hints and clues of daily Wordle.

