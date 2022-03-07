(DNP)Wordle 261 Answer for 7 March 2022: Check Hints and Clues Wordle 259 Answer for 5 March 2022: Here's all the hints and clue that can help to guess. Raajwrita Dutta Tech News Updated: Wordle 261 Answer for 7 March 2022 hints. (Photo: The Quint)

Wordle word of the day is becoming tricky with every passing day. Even though the words seem to be tough to figure out, we are all acquainted with the terms.

Wordle is back again with another word on 7 March 2022 which most of you may not have heard of or heard rarely. Wordle 261 is a five-letter word that the players have to guess within limited six chances.

If a player runs out of all six chances and still doesn't guess the word right, they have to come the next day.

Wordle is currently owned by New York Times and it uses colour-coded boxes to give the player hints whether their word is right or wrong.

Most people find Wordle 261 word of the day too tough to guess so certain clues and hints always comes in handy.

People who are finding Wordle 261 word of the day for 7 March 2022 tough can use a few hints to guess the word.

Wordle 261 Answer for 7 March: Clue

Players should note that the Wordle 261 word of the day for 7 March 2022 is a noun.

It is easier to guess the word if the players start with vowels to fill the initial green boxes and then figure out a way to solve the rest of the alphabets.

The clue for Wordle word of the day for 7 March is that it has two vowels but players can find it a little difficult to guess the word.

Wordle 259 Answer for 5 March: Hints

The hints for Wordle 259 word of the day that can help players guess the answer within six chances are as follows: The word comprises two vowels.

The word starts with the letter H.

The word ends with the letter D.

The word contains both the vowels in the middle.

The word rhymes with 'Board': Bonus hint.

Wordle 259 Answer for 5 March: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read this if you want to play Wordle honestly. If you are ready to check the answer for Wordle 261 word of the day for 7 March 2022, only then read ahead.

The Wordle 261 word for 7 March 2022 is Hoard. The word is a noun and it refers to "a stock or store of money or other valued objects."