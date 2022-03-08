Wordle 262 for 08 March: Check Hints, Clues and Word of the Day

Wordle 262: Wordle, the popular word puzzle game is back with a word on Tuesday, 08 March 2022. After a tricky word on Monday, 07 March, the word for Tuesday is a bit easy to guess.

For those who are not familiar with the game, Wordle is a New York Times-owned word puzzle game which provides you with six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player's guess was to the word.

Players who guess the correct five-letter word within the limited six attempts, get a Wordle score.