WhatsApp Emoji Feature Update 2022: Larger Animated Heart Emojis, Details

WhatsApp Update 2022, Large Animated Heart Emoji
(Photo Courtesy: IANS)
Good news for the WhatsApp emoji lovers. The social media platform owned by Meta is planning to roll out a new emoji update. The users will be able to use large animated heart emojis through chats. The WhatsApp's large heart animated emoji feature is still under development and may be available soon to the WhatsApp users.
Earlier, the WhatsApp large heart animated emoji feature was available for iOS Beta Testers. Due to unknown reasons, this feature was disabled and now the WhatsApp large heart animated emoji feature will be soon available for WhatsApp android. The main purpose behind WhatsApp's emoji feature update is to enhnace the user experience and increase user engagement.
According to reports, WhatsApp is all set to introduce the large heart animated emoji feature soon. However, the exact release date of WhatsApp heart emoji update is not confirmed yet.
Through Google Play Beta Program, WhatsApp is planning to roll out a new update bringing the version to 2.22.14.10 ( WhatsApp beta android 2.22.14.10). The WhatsApp beta android 2.22.14.10 will include some new and interesting updates including update in the animated heart emojis. The animated heart emojis in WhatsApp beta android 2.22.14.10 will be larger, to make the user experience better.
WhatsApp has a wide collection of emojis that is used by users through chats. Currently, the number of heart emojis available in WhatsApp is nine. All these nine heart emojis are of different colors like red, blue, green, yellow, and so on. Only the red heart emoji has an animated effect and when send through chats, people can see a big heart that is beating. In the new update, WhatsApp plans to include the same animation effect to other colored heart emojis . The other color heart emojis will appear big with an animated effect when shared through chats.
