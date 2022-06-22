WhatsApp Emoji Feature Update 2022: Larger Animated Heart Emojis, Details

Good news for the WhatsApp emoji lovers. The social media platform owned by Meta is planning to roll out a new emoji update. The users will be able to use large animated heart emojis through chats. The WhatsApp's large heart animated emoji feature is still under development and may be available soon to the WhatsApp users.

Earlier, the WhatsApp large heart animated emoji feature was available for iOS Beta Testers. Due to unknown reasons, this feature was disabled and now the WhatsApp large heart animated emoji feature will be soon available for WhatsApp android. The main purpose behind WhatsApp's emoji feature update is to enhnace the user experience and increase user engagement.