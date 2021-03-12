New Android Alert! These 8 Apps Can Hijack Your Bank Accounts
Researchers have released names of the infectious eight apps that can empty your bank accounts.
While there are several ways to hack your internet mobile banking accounts, cyber fraudsters have discovered a new method to hijack and withdraw money from your banking applications.
A new research by Check Point Research, has discovered eight such applications which were available on Google Play Store that can pose a great threat to your privacy.
The research suggests that ‘Clast82’ a malware dropper was spreading from eight apps that were designed to deliver financial malware. The shocking part about these apps are that they aren't traced by the Google Play Protect.
Malware Dropper Used to Infect Banking Apps
Malware droppers hide inside an application and are only activated after you install the infected apps. After installing an infectious app, the dropper decompresses itself and installs malware termed as ‘AlienBot Banker’, a variant that specifically injects malicious code into financial applications.
The malware does not only infect banking apps but it also gives remote access of your mobile phone to third parties.
Hijacking Mobile Devices
After your phone is infected, cyber attackers can take full remote access of your device. They can hijack banking apps, install any other application, transfer money from your bank wallet accounts and also intercept two-factor authentication codes.
“Upon taking control of a device, the attacker has the ability to control certain functions, just as if they were holding the device physically, like installing a new application on the device, or even control it with TeamViewer," researchers said.
Uninstall These 8 Apps Right Now
Researchers have released names of the infectious eight apps that can empty your bank accounts. Here are the names of these apps:
- Cake VPN
- Pacific VPN
- eVPN
- BeatPlayer
- QR/Barcode Scanner MAX
- Music Player
- tooltipnatorlibrary
- QRecorder
Uninstall the above listed apps right away if you happen to have these apps installed on your device.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.