ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Click to Chat: How to Start WhatsApp Chat Without Saving Phone Number

Here's How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contact Number.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
WhatsApp Click to Chat: How to Start WhatsApp Chat Without Saving Phone Number
i

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps, used by billions across the world. As per Statista, the messengers houses over 487 million users in India alone. The user-friendliness of the platform is one of the key reasons behind its immense popularity.

However, some users find it inconvenient to save every number they want to talk to.

But there is a lesser-known WhatsApp feature named 'click to chat', that allows you to chat without saving the contact number.
Also Read

WhatsApp Tips: Guide To Convert Your Photos Into WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Tips: Guide To Convert Your Photos Into WhatsApp Stickers

What is WhatsApp Click to Chat Feature?

As mentioned above, WhatsApp's click to chat feature allows you to begin a chat with someone without having their phone number saved in your phone's address book.

"As long as you know this person’s phone number and they have an active WhatsApp account, you can create a link that will allow you to start a chat with them," reads the FAQ page of WhatsApp.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to open the chat, you will be required to click on the generated link.

Also Read

DigiLocker Services To Be Available on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk

DigiLocker Services To Be Available on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk

Click to Chat: Here's How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contact Number

  • Open a browser

  • Enter https://wa.me/<number>

  • The phone number should be accompanied with country code (91 for India). However, users must omit any zeroes, brackets, or dashes when adding the phone number in international format.

  • A link will open on your screen

  • Click on the link and begin to chat

Check this space regularly for further updates about WhatsApp.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×