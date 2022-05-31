WhatsApp Click to Chat: How to Start WhatsApp Chat Without Saving Phone Number
Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messenger apps, used by billions across the world. As per Statista, the messengers houses over 487 million users in India alone. The user-friendliness of the platform is one of the key reasons behind its immense popularity.
However, some users find it inconvenient to save every number they want to talk to.
But there is a lesser-known WhatsApp feature named 'click to chat', that allows you to chat without saving the contact number.
What is WhatsApp Click to Chat Feature?
As mentioned above, WhatsApp's click to chat feature allows you to begin a chat with someone without having their phone number saved in your phone's address book.
"As long as you know this person’s phone number and they have an active WhatsApp account, you can create a link that will allow you to start a chat with them," reads the FAQ page of WhatsApp.
In order to open the chat, you will be required to click on the generated link.
Click to Chat: Here's How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contact Number
Open a browser
Enter https://wa.me/<number>
The phone number should be accompanied with country code (91 for India). However, users must omit any zeroes, brackets, or dashes when adding the phone number in international format.
A link will open on your screen
Click on the link and begin to chat
