Google Play has Announced Best of 2021 Apps and Games in India: Check the List
Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, was declared the Best App of the Year.
American tech giant Google on Tuesday, 30 November, announced Google Play's Best of 2021. It lists out the best apps and games on Google Play from across the world and different nations as well.
"By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development," reads the official blog released by Google.
Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, was declared the Best App of the Year in India.
"This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE," Google added.
On the other hand, Clubhouse, a popular audio-based platform Users’ Choice app of the year award in India.
Battlegrounds Mobile India grabbed the title of Best Game of the year in India.
Here is the complete list of apps and games that won in different categories in Google Play's Best of 2021 India.
Best of 2021 Apps in India
Best App of 2021 (India)
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
Best Game of 2021 (India)
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Best Apps for Fun
FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
Best Apps for Personal Growth
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
Best Hidden Gems
Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
Best Apps for Good
Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify - text to speech tts
Best Apps for Tablets
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
Best Apps for Wear
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Best of 2021 Games in India
Best Competitive Games
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
JanKenUP!
Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
Best Indie Games
DeLight: The Journey Home
Huntdown
My Friend Pedro
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Bird Alone
Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Dadish 2
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
Best Games for Tablets
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.