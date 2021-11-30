ADVERTISEMENT

Google Play has Announced Best of 2021 Apps and Games in India: Check the List

Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, was declared the Best App of the Year.

American tech giant Google on Tuesday, 30 November, announced Google Play's Best of 2021. It lists out the best apps and games on Google Play from across the world and different nations as well.

"By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development," reads the official blog released by Google.

Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning, was declared the Best App of the Year in India.
"This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE," Google added.

On the other hand, Clubhouse, a popular audio-based platform Users’ Choice app of the year award in India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India grabbed the title of Best Game of the year in India.

Here is the complete list of apps and games that won in different categories in Google Play's Best of 2021 India.

Best of 2021 Apps in India

Best App of 2021 (India)

  • Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

Best Game of 2021 (India)

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India

  • Best Apps for Fun

  • FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

  • Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

  • Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

  • Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

  • SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

  • Guardians from Truecaller

Best Apps for Personal Growth

  • Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

  • EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

  • Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT

Best Hidden Gems

  • Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

  • Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

  • Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

  • Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

  • being: your mental health friend

  • Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

  • Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

  • Canva

  • Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best Apps for Wear

  • My Fitness Pal

  • Calm

  • Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

Best of 2021 Games in India

Best Competitive Games

  • Battlegrounds Mobile India

  • Summoners War: Lost Centuria

  • MARVEL Future Revolution

  • Pokemon Unite

  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

  • JanKenUP!

  • Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

  • NieR Re[in]carnation

  • Tears of Themis

Best Indie Games

  • DeLight: The Journey Home

  • Huntdown

  • My Friend Pedro

  • Ronin: The Last Samurai

  • Bird Alone

Best Pick Up & Play

  • Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

  • Dadish 2

  • Disney POP TOWN

  • Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

Best Games for Tablets

  • Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

  • Overboard!

  • The Procession to Calvary

